Positive tone set at Māori Television new premises opening

Māori Television has opened its new premises in South Auckland.

The channel's board says the opening is an opportunity to celebrate the new facilities with the South Auckland community and the newly-formed Te Mātāwai, who represent iwi and Māori interests, in the revitalisation of the Māori language.

It's a new era. Rahui Papa says, "It's was great because traditional and modern prayers such as Christian and Buddhist religions were recited. It's important to set a positive tone."

The karakia ritual was conducted in Māori, Pākēhā and ancient Buddhist tradition.

Taiaha Hawke says, "This building is beautiful and I want to acknowledge Māori Television for its efforts. In what? In housing people like yourself. The language will live on through you."

The new premises has a modern layout and provides the space and flexibility to encompass new platforms and technologies to support Māori Television's purpose of revitalising the Māori language in a fast-changing digital environment.

The building provides value for money, has access to arterial routes and to the airport and proximity to Māori communities.

Minister of Māori Development Te Ururoa Flavell says, "In recent years money has been given to fund Māori Television. But moving here isn't the end. I want this station to flourish and have more air time and hours to broadcast Māori issues, but that will come with funding."

Māori Television will continue to invest in a range of digital offerings and platforms alongside their traditional linear platform.