Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delivered her inaugural Waitangi speech at Te Whare Rūnanga this morning, and it seems it has been well-received by the public.

Te Kāea reporter Heta Gardiner told Rereātea that the feelings expressed about the welcome have been those of peace and respect.

Visitors to the Treaty Grounds, in general, were very excited and pleased that the main proceedings have been moved to the top marae.