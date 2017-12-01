Portrait of unknown Māori Chief sells for record price

By Regan Paranihi
  • Auckland

A rare portrait of an unknown Māori chief that is said to have been drawn before the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi was sold for a record price of $158,000 at the Mossgreen-Webb’s auction of Important Paintings and Contemporary Art in Parnell on Wednesday night.

This portrait of the Otago Chief was drawn by German-born artist Charles Rodius in 1835

An unnamed New Zealand public collection snapped up the Rodius after being passed on to a private collection in Melbourne.

The portrait was expected to sell for $70,000 - $90,000 but instead it sold for nearly twice the amount. This is the first portrait completed by Rodius to have ever been sold in New Zealand.

The chief’s identity in the portrait is unknown but the mataora on his face at such a youthful age suggest he was of high rank, exceptional and fearsome.

Sophie Coupland, Head of Art ate Mossgreen-Webb says, “It's been a privilege to present a work of such historical and artistic significance for sale, and we are absolutely delighted to have secured an excellent home, where it will be on view to the public, here in New Zealand."

More in Auckland

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community