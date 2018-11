A 1.5 billion dollar programme to regenerate Eastern Porirua has been announced today.

The plan is in partnership with local iwi Ngāti Toa over the next 15 years.

It'll involve redeveloping around 3000 state houses and 2500 KiwiBuild homes.

Porirua Mayor Mike Tana says today is a great day for Porirua.