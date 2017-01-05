Pomana took the spirit of Matakana Island to urban Māori

Tributes continue to flow for George Pōmana. The Māori education stalwart has returned to lay in state at his marae, Opureora, on Matakana Island, and his whānau are glad their son has returned home to his final resting place.

The descendant of Opureroa Marae is laying in the embrace of one of its two meeting houses, Tūwhiwhia.

Ngāi Te Rangi Kaumātua Hauata Palmer told Te Kāea, “He was raised here at home amongst us. He was nurtured by his grandfather, Witana Mare and his nana, Te Uru Tārewa Mare. He grew up under their teachings.”

Hori was the sixth child of 10 siblings, who grew up amongst his cousins.

Pomana’s cousin Busby Murray says, “He was special, they really put him on top of the mantel sort of thing. Hori was well looked after by Koro and Nan. Koro thought that George was special I suppose.”

For the last 30 years, Hori Pōmana dedicated his life to his students of Te Pūtake Māori unit at James Cook High School. Each year he brought them back to his home.

“His childhood teachings were strongly instilled within him. And he was dedicated to returning home with the students, to pass on those values,” says Mr Palmer.

George’s older brother Bruce Pomana says, “All the people he's touched, colleagues, associates, students past and present. If they were in trouble, he'd grab them and try and change them, whether it was kapa haka or waka ama.”

Tomorrow his funeral service will be held at 10am, then he will be taken a short distance to Te Ahipuhipuhi cemetery, to be buried amongst his ancestors.