Police urge festival-goers to use common sense this NYE

New Zealand Police are urging festival-goers who plan on welcoming in the New Year on a high, to look after themselves and their friends, especially those attending the annual Rhythm and Vines festival.

Gisbourne's Senior Sergeant Ross Smith says Rhythm and Vines is expected to be the biggest event on the Gisborne social calendar.

“We want everyone to enjoy their time at the festival but we urge partygoers to look out for themselves and their mates the whole time,”

Police encourage those attending to know your limits, be wary of others around you and be patient on the roads, share the driving and take regular rest stops to avoid unnecessary accidents.

“Drivers should all expect to be breath tested when they leave the event. If you are planning to drink at the festival and aren’t camping, make reliable arrangements on how you’re getting home.”

For those staying on site be sure to leave your valuables in a safe, out of sight and secure place.

“Having valuables stolen can put a damper on your celebrations, so whenever you’re away from your tent, take your valuables with you. Campgrounds are an easy place for thieves to target as tents don’t offer much security,” says Smith.

There will be a liquor ban around the event site and those partygoers who breach the rules will be gifted with a $250 infringement fee.

“So long as everyone uses common sense and looks out for their friends, we look forward to supervising the New Year’s celebrations.”