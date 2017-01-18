Police seek witnesses following Whakatāne gang incident

Police want to speak with anyone who may have film recordings of the gang funeral procession which travelled from Kawerau to Whakatāne on Tuesday afternoon.

Police continue to enquire after gun shots were fired at around 2:15pm yesterday near the corner of Valley and Arawa roads.

Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Senior Sergeant Richard Miller says police are currently speaking to a number of people but no charges have been laid in relation to this incident.

A 21-year-old man who is affiliated with the Back Blacks gang has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear in court later in the month.

Senior Seargent Miller is asking for anyone with further information to contact the Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255

If people wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.