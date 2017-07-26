Police seek witnesses following Blockhouse Bay hit and run

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit and run incident in Blockhouse Bay yesterday morning.

A 22-year-old female received serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Blockhouse Bay Rd and New North Rd at approximately 6.45am.

The driver of the vehicle involved, which has been described as red in colour, fled the scene after the incident.

Police are appealing for the driver to come forward as well as anyone who may have witnessed yesterday’s incident or saw the red vehicle in question.

Please contact Detective Sergeant Richard Sami from Avondale Police with any information on 021 191 2981.

Alternatively you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.