Police seek information in death of James Whenuaroa

Wellington Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that have led to the death of James Whenuaroa.

The 53-year-old Lower Hutt man died in Wellington Hospital last Saturday evening from head injuries he sustained on Saturday 17 June 2017.

Police enquiries have shown that Mr Whenuaroa was well known in the Wellington CBD as a “street personality”. He was well liked and generally friendly to all people that had contact with.

Police are still working to establish exactly what caused his injuries and members of the investigation team will be at Arlington Apartments this Saturday evening.

Police intend to speak to people who live in the area or who regularly visit the Arlington Street Apartments.

Police know that Mr Whenuaroa was in the Wellington central city, between Manners Street and the Arlington Apartments, between 5.30 and 11.50pm on Saturday 17 June 2017.

At the time he was wearing a dark padded jacket, black track pants with white writing down the leg and a black beanie.

Anyone who saw him or has any information is asked to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000. Information may also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.