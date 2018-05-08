Police seek 'frenzied' attackers after Queen St assault

Police would like to speak to the men pictured in relation to a violent assault on Queen St, Auckland.

Auckland Police are investigating a violent attack on two men by a group of offenders in the early hours of Saturday morning on the 5th of May.

Two victims were walking along Queen Street in Auckland’s CBD near the Mecca Maxima store at approximately 2.30am when the group of around eight male offenders set upon them, rendering both men unconscious in what police describe as ‘an absolutely appalling attack’.

One of the victims reportedly commented that he ‘liked the music they were listening to’ and this was the only interaction between them before the vicious assault.

Both victims were taken to Auckland Hospital and one was initially assessed as being in a critical condition but his condition has improved.

They both remain in hospital recovering from their injuries, the extent of which are still being assessed.

Police have decided not to release CCTV footage of the assault as it is very graphic and could be traumatic for the victims and their families.

“We know our community will be absolutely shocked by this crime - two innocent members of our community simply having a night out when they were attacked. Given the random nature of this attack we believe this could have happened to anyone so it is important we identify these offenders and hold them to account as soon as possible,” says Detective Constable Tom Malcolm of Auckland City CIB.

“We are asking for any members of our community who recognise the men in these pictures to contact us immediately. We believe that someone out there will know who these men are and they need to do the right thing and come forward.”

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank those members of our community who stepped in to assist these victims, they put themselves in danger to prevent any further injury to these men and we commend their actions.”

You can contact Detective Constable Tom Malcolm on (09) 213 8683 with any information or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.