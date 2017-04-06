Police searching for Turiarangi Tai in Pakuranga investigation

Police are looking to locate Auckland man Turiarangi Tai as we continue to investigate the death of a 22-year-old woman in Counties Manukau.

Chozyn Koroheke received a fatal gunshot wound on Tuesday evening at an address in Pakuranga Heights. Police are still working to establish exactly what has happened at the address but it is believed this is a domestic related incident.

Police have recovered a firearm from the scene but are still making enquiries as to whether this was the gun used in the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Area Manager for Counties Manukau East says Chozyn’s death is a complete tragedy for her family.

“A 22-year-old woman has lost her life and her family is grieving for her. Police and Victim Support are supporting them through this difficult time.”

“Turiarangi now needs to do the right thing and hand himself into Police. Anyone who may be assisting him to evade arrest can also face prosecution and we will be taking this type of behaviour very seriously,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Tiernan.

22-year-old Turiarangi has nine warrants for his arrest for a number of charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, wilful damage and failing to stop for police. These are not related to the homicide investigation.

“We have made a number of enquiries to locate Turiarangi but are now asking anyone who knows where he may be to please contact Police immediately. We believe that Turiarangi could be in the possession of a firearm and should not be approached. If you know where he is then please call 111 immediately,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Tiernan.

Turiarangi has links across Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation team is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brett Shields on 09 261 1300. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.