Police search for missing 13-year-old Tamia Apaapa

Thirteen-year-old Tamia Apaapa was reported missing by her family four weeks ago on March 27, and was last seen in her school uniform.

Since then, Tamia had been heard from intermittently, but due to her age and length of time away from her family, Police are seriously concerned for her safety and well-being.

It is believed that Tamia is in the Auckland area, however she has family in Tauranga, and could possibly be heading towards the Bay of Plenty, or Hamilton.

Police ask for anyone who has information on where Tamia can be located to contact the nearest Police station or contact Sergeant James Cassin on 021 190 5019.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.