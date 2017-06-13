Police at scene of Otara residential house fire

Police, Fire Service and St John are currently at the scene of an address in Otara where there has been a fire in the bedroom of a residential house.

Four people are being treated for injuries and are being transported to Middlemore Hospital.

One person has received critical injuries, while another has sustained moderate injuries. Two more people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Police would like to reassure nearby residents there is no immediate risk and the fire has been contained.

Cordons are in place while Police work with the Fire Service to establish what has caused the fire.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call the Crime Squad at Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.