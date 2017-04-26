Police respond to Invercargill fatal shooting reports

NZ Police have responded to media reports regarding the fatal shooting of a woman and wounding of a man in Newfield, Invercargill last night.

Unconfirmed media reports have claimed that the suspect in the shootings is a police officer who was known to the deceased woman.

“While we understand the high interest in this, Police is constrained from commenting on these reports at this immediate time,” says Superintendent Paul Basham, Southern District Commander.

There is a legal process we need to work through before we are in a position to comment any further. Police hope to be in a position to provide further information later today once these legal issues have been considered.”

Police were called to an address on Otepuni Avenue, Newfield at 8.19pm last night, where a woman was found deceased and a second person was found wounded.

The injured man had received gunshot wounds and is receiving treatment in hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A third person, a man, is also being treated in hospital and assisting Police with the investigation.

A firearm has been recovered and a scene examination is continuing.

Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

“We are very aware of the impact this tragedy will be having on the community,” says Basham.

“We are particularly focussed on ensuring support is in place for victims and their families.”

The investigation team will be seeking to talk with people who witnessed last night’s event or has information which could assist.

Anyone with information that could help Police is asked to call Invercargill Central Police Station on 03 211 0400.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.