Police presence as Mob member laid to rest

A number of gang members and associates are expected to head to Whanganui today for the funeral of Mongrel Mob member Kevin Ratana, who was the victim of the shooting in Whanganui last Tuesday.

Police are reassuring the local community that there will be police presence across the city for the next few days, including the police eagle helicopter.

In a statement, police say they hope the increased presence of officers will help the community to feel at ease.

Investigations into the shooting are still underway and police ask that anyone with information to contact Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.