Police to pilot Tāmaki training

Police have announced that they will be training recruits in Tāmaki Makaurau for the first time ever in a new pilot programme.

The field training of the twenty recruits will include driving, firearms and defensive tactics and is identical to the training they would receive at the Royal New Zealand Police College.

However, they will get to go to their homes and whanau at the end of each day.

Inspector Iain Saunders says this pilot came about following direct feedback from potential recruits.

"With our recent recruitment drive to get more people to sign up, we are really keen to see if this initiative can assist us in increasing our numbers by reducing some of the barriers preventing those who would make excellent police officers from joining up," says Saunders.

The pōwhiri for Section 5 Wing 314 begins on Monday at 9am.