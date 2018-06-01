Police investigate possible shooting at marae in Waikato

Police are undergoing an investigation as to whether or not a person was shot yesterday at Whakaaratamaiti Marae in Putaruru.

Police officers, including an armed offenders squad, were called to the marae yesterday at 4.45pm.

“The calls followed a man approaching passers-by in the area, saying that someone had been shot,” police said in a statement.

Police were able to locate the man and spoke to him to determine the circumstances behind his actions.

“We can confirm that there is still nothing to indicate that anyone has been shot and there is no risk to the community,” police said in a statement.

More details to come.