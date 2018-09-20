Police investigate Hamilton shooting

An investigation is underway following a shooting in Hamilton last night

Police received reports that a man had been shot on Derby Street around 10.25pm.

The victim was transported to Hamilton Hospital in a serious condition and police are making inquiries into the offenders who fled the scene and the events leading up to the incident.

A scene examination continued this morning.

Police are calling on anyone who was in the Derby Street area late last night and may have some information regarding the investigation.

People can contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.