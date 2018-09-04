Police investigate fatal explosion in West Auckland

Credit: Newshub/Getty Images

Police are continuing an investigation this morning into the cause of an explosion where a man died yesterday in West Auckland.

The explosion happened at around 5pm near Universal Drive, Henderson.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill of Waitemata Police says a scene examination is underway which will help investigators better understand what occurred at the address.

"However the cause of the explosion will not be determined until the investigation is complete and this can often take some time," he says.

Media spoke to residents in the area who said that the victim was a father of two who used the shed where the explosion took place for welding.

The scene was closed and monitored by a guard overnight. Since then the road has been re-opened to the public.

A scene guard remains in place and the matter has been referred to the coroner.

