Police continue to probe Whangarei fatal double shooting

Police say they are continuing to make enquiries into the fatal shooting of two women in Whareora, Whangarei yesterday.

Two women and a man were at a Mt Tiger Road address to conduct a property inspection when a male offender opened fire on them. Police say sadly the women were found deceased outside the property on Mt Tiger Road, but the man who was with them, managed to escape and remains in Whangarei Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have explained they intend to remove the women from the scene this afternoon, a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

Police say the scene was guarded overnight by their staff and that the area will be blessed today by a local kaumātua.

They also say that while formal identification has not yet taken place, Police believe the identities of the women to be Wendy Campbell, aged 60 of Whangarei and her daughter Natanya Campbell, aged 37 of Whangarei.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Russell Le Prou says yesterday’s events have understandably sent shock waves through our community.

“The victims were just simply doing their job when the offender has suddenly turned on them. Police are doing everything we can to support their families during this difficult time.

“Our AOS and Police staff did everything they could and despite knowing there was an active shooter in the immediate vicinity, AOS have still entered the property to see if there was any chance they could save Wendy and Natanya.

"AOS staff formed a shield around medically trained police staff but tragically there was nothing we could do.

“Given the danger posed to them they have then sought cover.

"They put their lives in danger yesterday and I am proud of the professionalism they showed in a volatile and changing situation.

"They are being offered welfare and are supporting one another,” says Supt. Le Prou.

Police are yet to locate the body of the man they believe to be responsible and therefore are unable to confirm any further details.

Due to extensive fire damage, Police say the scene examination will be difficult.