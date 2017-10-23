Police continue to probe fatal shooting in Greymouth

Police are continuing to make enquiries following the fatal shooting of a woman at an address in Greymouth yesterday.

The female victim is yet to be formally identified, but police believe her to be 43-year-old Hayley Williams, of Greymouth.

Police would like to urgently speak with George Sean Warren, a 45-year-old male. Warren is described as Maori, of medium to solid build, 177 cm tall, with short or shaved hair.

Police have located the vehicle that the alleged offender is believed to have used when leaving the Greymouth property where the shooting took place.

They have also located an associate of the alleged offender. The alleged offender remains outstanding and could still be armed.

The public are therefore urged not to approach anyone they see acting suspiciously, but to report it immediately to 111.



A scene guard was put in place overnight and a post mortem will be carried out today.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Mel Aitken says, “These events have understandably upset many people in our community. Police are doing everything we can to support the family during this difficult time.”

“Our AOS and Police staff will continue to investigate lines of inquiry through the night. Tomorrow’s focus will be on the scene examination which will take some time."

It is too early for Police to comment on specific details but more information will be provided as the investigation progresses.