Police continue investigation of double fatal shooting

The family of the mother and daughter who were shot dead yesterday at a rural property near Whangarei are still in shock as information surrounding their deaths comes to hand.

The victims of a double fatal shooting are 60-year-old Wendy Campbell and her 37-year-old daughter Natanya Campbell.

Police were expected to remove the two women from the scene this afternoon and carry out a post mortem tomorrow.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Russell Le Prou says, "Police were called to an address on Mt Tiger Rd on the outside of Whangarei after reports of a shooting. Police and armed offenders squad arrived fairly shortly afterwards and discovered two deceased women at the property."

A family spokesperson told Te Kāea the family were not prepared to make comment today, as they were still waiting for Police to complete their inquiries.

Yesterday, both Wendy and Natanya went along with Jeff Pipe to the Mt Tiger Rd address to conduct a property inspection when a male offender, believed to be Quinn Patterson allegedly opened fire on them.

The third victim Pipe, managed to escape and remains in Whangarei Hospital in a stable condition.

"The identity of the shooter is known to the Police. We believed he went inside the property and we've had specialist Police staff there all day negotiating with him, but we have heard nothing from him. Police eventually used tear gas late this afternoon and the offender fired several shots at Police and the Police staff present returned some shots."

"Police will do everything they can to support the victims and our community, if you can appreciate, is a small community and people will be quite affected by the fact that there's been quite a big tragedy."

Police say the scene examination will take many days given the extensive fire damage at the property and the body of the offender is yet to be located.