Police are asking for help locating 15-year-old Te Kahukoka Yelash from Henderson.

They say they are concerned for her welfare and she was last seen in Henderson but believe she could be in the wider Auckland or Waitemata areas, or possibly Northland.

Te Kahukoka is described as being of solid build and has previously dyed her hair red/auburn.

If anyone has seen Te Kahukoka or has knowledge of her whereabouts, they are asked to call Sergeant Daniel Brown on 09 839 0734