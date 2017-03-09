Police ask for help to locate missing Whanganui boy

Police are asking for help to locate missing 12-year-old Keanu Ranginui of Whanganui.

Keanu went missing around 9pm on Saturday the 4th of March and is believed to be in the Whanganui area.

Police have spoken to his friends but so far their enquiries have been unsuccessful.

Keanu is around 140 centimetres tall and was last seen wearing a black hoody, grey shorts a blue NY cap and no shoes.

He has straight brown hair and wears prescription glasses with blue frames.

Anyone with an idea of his whereabouts is being urged to contact their local Police station.