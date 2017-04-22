Police appeal for help to locate 12-year-old Jayda Harris

Wellington Police are searching for 12-year-old Jayda Harris and are appealing for help to locate her.

They say Jayda left her home in Naenae Road, Naenae, at around midday on Friday 21 April and hasn't been seen since.

Jayda's family and friends are concerned about where she is and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her since yesterday afternoon, or who knows where she is now.

Jayda is of medium build and 177cms tall. She was last seen wearing shorts, a black t-shirt with 'Cheer up emo kid' on it in white writing, and a black choker. She also had a child's stripy blanket around her.

Anyone who may know where Jayda is is asked to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.