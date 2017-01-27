Police and protestors clash at 'Invasion Day' rally in Sydney - Footage credit Allan Clarke

Police and protestors clashed at an “Invasion Day” rally in Sydney where thousands turned out to support the call of the Indigenous nations not to celebrate Australia Day on January 26.

The indigenous nations of Australia have denounced the celebration of Australia Day which commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet of British ships in 1788.

Protestors who took part in the rally described having a holiday on Australia Day as a disgrace which marks the beginning of what they referred to as genocide on the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Island people.

Video has emerged of a scuffle between police and protestors and according to news reports in Australia the confrontation began when a participant at the rally attempted to burn an Australian Flag.

Demonstrations were held across Australia where thousands called to change the day and not celebrate becoming “one nation” on the 26th of January.

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters at a press conference in Australia, “It was a debate everyone is entitled to have, but it is not a change the government supports.”