Poi Hopes and Dreams series hopes to inspire

The web series Poi Hopes and Dreams launch is this evening and Director-Producer Lanita Ririnui-Ryan hopes it will inspire people to reinforce the values of whānau and whakapapa.

Ririnui-Ryan says, "For us, this series is not about ratings, it's not about hits which is ironic because it's going to go online and that is actually the theory of the digital world, how many likes you got or how many shares?"

Poi Hopes and Dreams is a snapshot into a mother's aspiration for their daughters and children.

"I really wanted to do Poi Hopes and Dreams because I didn't want my daughter to turn into that girl "Catch Me Outside."

"It's really really hard to find a lot of inspirational stuff for our māma and for our daughters, for me, I have a young daughter and all the stuff that's out there right now is quite hideous."

Poi Hopes and Dreams will become available on www.poi360.nz and Māori Television On Demand at 6:30 pm tonight.

"It is more important for us that at least one person watches and feels something and is inspired to be better or is inspired to take that moment with their daughters. And tell them, their hopes and dreams for them than to get a million hits."