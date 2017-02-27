Poi-e director to present documentary screening on marae anniversary

Tomorrow night Wintec’s marae, Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa, celebrates its fifth birthday with a special event starting at 6pm.

The marae is welcoming acclaimed Māori director, actor and writer Tearepa Kahi and his wife Reikura who will present his documentary Poi - e, The Story of our Song (2016), to be shown outdoors at the public event.

Tearepa is best known for this documentary, along with writing and directing credits on Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) and Mt Zion (2013).

Wintec’s communications manager Louise Belay says, “Their generosity to introduce the movie completely took us by surprise and we’re very proud to welcome them here to celebrate this milestone for our Marae and the work we do with Maori and Pasifika people at Wintec.”

25% of the Wintec student body is made up of Māori students, who are enrolled in a range of programmes from certificate to degree level.

Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa- Wintec’s marae complex, takes its name from an area famous for its rich, fertile lands and gardens that linked the network of Waikato hapū who lived along the banks of the Waikato River.

The marae design is contemporary with traditional aspects and a strong emphasis on mātauranga Māori and tikanga. The marae is multipurpose, a place where students and staff can conduct and experience teaching, learning and pastoral support in a uniquely Māori environment.