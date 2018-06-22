PM’s baby now wrapped in blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu

The blanket draped on the PM was a gift from Ngai Tahu and is wrapped around baby at the moment. CREDIT/ Clarke Gayford

The Prime Minister’s Office says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s baby girl is at the moment “cutely” wrapped-up in a white blanket gifted by Ngāi Tahu.

The blanket was draped over the PM’s shoulder in the picture she and partner Clarke Gayford released online to announce their newborn’s arrival last night.

The knitted shawl baby is wrapped up in in the picture was knitted by Gayford’s mother, while baby’s hat was knitted and gifted by a member of the public.

Ardern’s office has announced the new family of three would not be making any public appearances today.

At 8pm last night Ardern was moved from the 9th floor to the 10th floor of Auckland Hospital’s maternity ward, which the hospital says is normal practice.

The Prime Minister’s office says her room is no different from any other room on that floor but is slightly more private at the end of the hall.

At around 11am Friday Ardern received a private message from the Queen congratulating her on the arrival of her baby, which was received and passed on by her cabinet secretary.

The Prime Minister’s Office says it has received other messages from around the world but Ardern was yet to read them all.

It is yet to be confirmed when Ardern, Gayford and her new addition would leave hospital.