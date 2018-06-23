PM sends condolences to Wetere whānau

Tributes have flowed from across Aotearoa and afar, for former Māori Affairs Minister and well-respected Ngāti Maniapoto leader, Koro Wetere, who passed away this morning.

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had heard of the news:

"The Prime Minister was made aware of the passing of former Māori Affairs Minister Koro Wetere. She was saddened to hear the news and has passed on her condolences to his family via Nanaia Mahuta on behalf of the Labour Party."

In a joint statement from Ministers Willie Jackson and Meka Whaitiri as co-Chairs of Labour's Māori Caucus, they said:

"The Labour Māori Caucus is saddened by the passing of Hon Koro Wētere. His remarkable legacy of being a voice for the people spans decades, and will continue to inspire us all, as well as the generations of Māori leaders who follow."

Māori Television understands Koro Wetere has been taken to Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia where he will lay in state until Wednesday, then he will be returned to Te Nehenehenui to be buried at his final resting place.