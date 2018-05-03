PM: Budget will address areas of neglect

By Moana Makapelu Lee
  • Wellington

Government say this year's budget will invest in critical services and address areas of neglect with targeted investment to social and infrastructure deficits.

Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed the business community with a pre-budget speech ahead of the budget presentation later this month.

Addressing so called "areas of neglect" was a clear focus in the prime minister's  speech at the Business NZ lunch in Wellington.

"We will be investing in infrastructure and social services but we'll be balancing the books and be delivering a surplus," says Ardern.

The announcement follows claims made by the PM earlier this week of extreme underfunding in the health system, with DHB's in $190mil deficit.

"The critical public services we rely on, such as transport, health, housing and education must be adequately funded so they function well.  It is time to acknowledge that public services are under pressure" says Ardern.

Integration and adequate training in the work force were also addressed with the prime minister announcing the Future of Work Forum bringing together business, unions and government.

"No one has the same job for life anymore, we may well have several carriers so it's vital that workers are equipped with the foundation skills that will enable them to transition to other careers," says Ardern.

The budget will be announced on May 17th.

