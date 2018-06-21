PM arrives at hospital to deliver baby

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is at Auckland Hospital to deliver her baby.

A press release from the Prime Minister's office confirmed that Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford arrived at 5:50am this morning.

Ardern’s due date was June 17 but she said last week if baby did not arrive on time she could be medically induced.

The Prime Minister is expected to take leave for 6-weeks with the reins of power are now officially in the hands of Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters.

The Rt. Hon. Jacinda Adern is New Zealand’s first Prime Minister to give birth while in office.

During her pregnancy, she was gifted names by Maori iwi as well as a request for her baby’s placenta to be buried at Waitangi.

Ardern and Gayford have kept the baby’s gender between themselves.

But the expected arrival has already gained worldwide media attention.

