The Prime Minister has been officially welcomed to Tūrangawaewae Marae for the first time.

PM Jacinda Ardern will be discussing issues pertaining to Waikato-Tainui with King Tuheitia.

It seems this is a good sign of the relationship between the Kīngitanga and the Labour Party.

Our reporter Mānia Clarke is at Tūrangawaewae Marae. Tune in to Te Kāea tonight for more details.