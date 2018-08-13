Pio Terei on grieving after loss of son

This week marks two years since Kiwi entertainer Pio Terei lost his youngest son Teina to leukaemia.

Terei says it's been a tough journey and he's done his best to cope with grief by receiving counselling and medication.

He knows there are many other fathers going through tough times and offers them advice to grieve in a healthy way for the benefit of their whānau.

"Your whānau needs you so whatever you need to do to be the best man you can within that whānau structure, that's the way you got to go because you got your wahine, you got your kids, you got yourself."

Terei speaks to Native Affairs about his journey and Teina's legacy tonight at 8pm on Māori Television.