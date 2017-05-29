The announcement to close the Cadbury factory in Dunedin from parent company Mondelez International back in February came as a huge shock, especially with hundreds of jobs on the line.

Mondelez International are now exploring opportunities to keep some confectionery production in New Zealand, this is following phase one of the consultative process around the closure.

Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas, Buzz Bars and Pinky Bars could be saved if a new or current confectionary company wants to produce some of the iconic Kiwi Cadbury products.

Mondelez are also offering to sell their certified dairy plant, which makes condensed milk.

This is a rare opportunity to keep these axed jobs in New Zealand says E tū’s National Director of Industries Neville Donaldson.

“This represents a chance for ongoing work for E tū members currently employed at Mondelez. It’s an opportunity for employers to increase their operation and employ loyal and skilled staff to produce the product. That’s a unique situation,” he says.

“Mondelez haven’t made any commitment beyond checking out the possibilities, but there is a glimmer of hope for our dedicated members.”

There's only a short window to save these Kiwi chocolates and jobs, expressions of interest close on June 2.