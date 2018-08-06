Pilot programme gives homeless a chance

A pilot education programme in Rotorua is getting a homeless member's house ready and prepared. The ten week course under Nga Pouhine Trust teachers basic reo, life-skills and pathways.

It's week three for those on the course, which is designed to help them out of poverty.

Taratoa Ratema, who is supporting the course, says, “[It's] the opportunity to have stability and security within themselves and also for their whānau- it goes back to whānau, hapū and iwi- taking incentive to own the take.

Under Ngā Pouhine Trust, the course runs every Monday from 8am to 3pm at Ruamatā Marae and has 20 homeless students, including Marshall Clarke.

“When I first started it actually got me off my mind of being a homeless person on the streets.” says Clarke.

Ngawhainga Kiriona, from Ngā Pouhine Trust, says, “If we can help to transform people's lives and help grow their potential, make them a safer person for themselves and society then that's rewarding.”

The course also covers drug and alcohol rehabilitation and has the backing of Te Pūkenga Kōeke o Te Arawa chair Paraone Pirika.

“I am compassionate towards this project. A lot of my work involves helping our children find a better pathway,” says Pirika.

The course finishes at the end of September.