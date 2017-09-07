Pierce-Dunn selected to represent NZ in Global Development Tour

Te Ruki Pierce-Dunn is one of 22 students selected to represent New Zealand in the Global Development Tour as a United Nations Youth International Delegate.

The 17-year-old Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Porou descendant is the Deputy Head Boy at Massey High School.

Next year he will travel to New York to attend Columbia University Model United Nations Conference and visit the United Nations headquarters.

He will also visit London and Europe meeting high-profile international diplomats and learn more about the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

His supporters have started up a givealittle page to help raise funds for his trip.

Leah Te Whata will have more on this young high achiever tonight on Te Kāea.