Photo gallery: houses severely damaged following Tornado in Ruapehu

Photo source: Ruapehu District Council, Facebook

A tornado and gale-force winds have torn through parts of Taranaki and Ruapehu, causing extreme damage to houses, power lines and trees.

At National Park Village in Ruapehu several homes have been damaged by the wind.

Ruapehu District Council Chief Executive Clive Manley says Carol Street at the village is closed.

“Anyone wanting to go to the welfare centre at the National Park school hall should use Miller St. Civil Defence are continuing to assess damage and assist people as required,” says Manley in a statement.

New Zealand Transport is advising people travelling through the central and lower North Island to take extra care on the roads and be prepared for winter-like conditions over the next 24 hours.

Severe gales, high winds, heavy rain warnings and road snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the central and Lower North Island.