Topics: Flooding, Rereātea - Midday News, Weather

Photo gallery - Flooding causes havoc near Tolaga Bay

By Jessica Tyson
  • North Island: East Coast
Photo source: Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management 

Tolaga Bay has been hit by torrential rain and flooding since the early hours of this morning. 

A number of families have been evacuated from their homes including a family that needed to be airlifted from their rooftop.

A weather watch is in place from 9pm tonight until 1pm tomorrow afternoon.

Civil Defence will continue to monitor the situation.

State Highway 35 has been closed at Mangatuna Road north of Tolaga Bay and at Whangara, where water reached the bottom of the Waiomoko Bridge.
 

