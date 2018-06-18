Petition to stop sale of Otakiri Springs

A petition created on the Our Action Station website is calling for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to stop the sale of Otakiri Springs water to Chinese bottling giant Nongfu.

The petition, which has been signed by more than 200 people, states that the removal of water for the purposes of bottling for foreign exchange violates the mauri and sacredness of the water.

Last week, the government approved the company's purchase of spring water and the export of more than one billion litres of drinking water each year.

The plan promises to create 60 full-time jobs.