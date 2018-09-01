Peter Burling joins the 36th America's Cup launch

Team New Zealand joined their three confirmed challengers for the 36th America's Cup in England for the official launch of the next regatta here in Auckland in 2021. This follows the Team's five-course announcement that is user-friendly for land-based spectators.

Peter Burling who spoke at the launch says, “I think the pressure is there always regardless if you’re a defender or a challenger. It's definitely going to be incredible having it in our own home turf”.

The three confirmed challengers – Luna Rossa, American Magic and INEOS Team UK will compete in the 13 race final and will be held from March 6-21 with five courses right in the heart of Te Waitemata Harbour, easy for spectators to watch and enjoy.

“It’s part of the world I was growing up and incredible to see every kiwi getting behind it and how many people are going to travel down and watch the racing.”

Orākei - Bastion Point and Mission Bay will be prime spots for the public to take part. Races will be from 4 pm to 6 pm to maximise a settled sea breeze.

The AC75 boats are still on the design table and won't be launched ahead of the 31st of March next year.