Pet owners struggle to find animal-friendly homes in tight rental market

Auckland pet owners are struggling to find animal-friendly homes in an increasingly tight rental market with house hunters are going to lengths to impress potential landlords.

An estimated 22,000 animal lovers converged at the Auckland Pet Expo and the struggle is real with the Auckland housing market tightening up on tenants who own pets.

One says, "It's really hard, it's quite a struggle because people don't really want you to come over with a pet or anything like that."

"I've got lots of mates that are in that struggle at the moment, they've got dogs that have been their family pet for years and they don't know what they're gonna do," says another.

67% of the NZ population have pets but only 17% of NZ landlords are willing to open their homes to pet owners.

Grace Gray of Ark Property Management says, "Often when they put the application in, they're not even looked at. As soon as there's a pet that's mentioned the application will be put aside."

Deborah Meleisea of Ark Property Management says, "Landlords are finding it difficult because there's nobody managing the risks for them so what we've done is created a programme for a responsible pet owner so that we can show the landlord."

Ark Property Management says a landlord is more likely to open their home to a responsible pet owner with good references.

Meleisea says, "We vet it so it's not just like a human CV where you can say whatever you want on it, we actually check the references, we check the certificates, we check the registration at the council so you know that it's certified."

Meleisea says tenants who own pets are likely to pay 15% more and stay nine months longer at a property than their non-pet owning counterparts.