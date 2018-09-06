Perenara and Mo’unga ready to step up in Nelson

In a backline light on experience, TJ Perenara has found himself being a bit of a sage to some of the squad in the build-up to Saturday night’s All Blacks test against Argentina.

At today’s press conference, Perenara stresses the importance of playing your own game to both Richie Mo’unga and debutant Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

He has special praise for the Chiefs halfback, who will presumably come off the bench in the second half.

“Triple T’s passion for the game is second to none. I’ve been his roomie this week so it’s been cool just vibing off him. It’s a pretty special time,” says Perenara.

He has talked to both his replacement and starting first five about trusting themselves because they’re "good enough [at] footy playing to execute what they need to do".

Mo’unga, meanwhile, talked about how he was approaching his first test start the same way he would any other game.

“It’s obviously an exciting time for myself, my family and my friends. But it’s about having full trust in why I’m here, in the abilities I have and why I’ve been picked to start this weekend…it’s about doing my core role as best as I can.” he says.

Mo’unga admits that seeing the All Blacks number 10 jersey in his spot in the changing rooms will be a "dream come true".

The All Blacks trained at Trafalgar Park this afternoon. This will be their first ever test in Nelson.