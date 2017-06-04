Current MP for Tāmaki Makaurau Peeni Henare welcomes Shane Taurima's candidacy.

Henare says "We've been waiting long enough for the Māori Party's choice of candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau and now we know. The next thing now and for the next three months is that we see ourselves tackling the issue, not the person."

Meanwhile, Marama Davidson says at the core of her campaign are the Greens' overall campaign approach.



Davidson says, "I've heard Tāmaki Makaurau kaupapa driven people tell me their aspirations and if they want me that's ok, but my main focus is to get as many party votes for the Greens."

Last election for Tāmaki Makaurau, current MP Peeni Henare won by a majority of more than 1000, with a total of 7533 votes. The Māori Party candidate Rangi McLean taking second place with 6071 votes and Marama Davidson scoring 3136 votes.

Henare says, "First of all for me, I want more people out there voting, secondly in the coming months we will be looking at housing that's the biggest issue here in Auckland."

Davidson says, "I just don't want state houses being sold because selling them is pointless."

Campaign election boards including those for the Tāmaki Makaurau are expected to be erected July, 22.