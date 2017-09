Incumbent Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare labelled the Māori Party and the Greens promise to push hard and fast for a living wage as unrealistic.

Henare faced off with Marama Davidson and Shane Taurima in the final Election Aotearoa debate and claimed increasing wages had to be costed out and planned effectively so the economy could sustain it.

Despite Henare's concern, Shane Taurima was adamant his party could achieve a living wage- with Auckland being a major focus.