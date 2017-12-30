Peaceful protest in Taranaki opposes seismic surveying off West Coast

Taranaki locals have taken to the shores of Ngamotu to protest seismic surveying by multinational oil and gas giant Schlumberger off the coast of New Plymouth.

One of the protesters told Te Kāea, "Our moana is seriously under threat all coastlines on the west and the eastern coastlines, so too our awa, inland on the South Island and North Island"

The rally on the water was organized by Climate Justice Taranaki who say drilling for oil in the area would be detrimental to sea life and the environment.

"We all here are concerned about Papatuanuku, Tangaroa our people and future generations."

The 'Amazon Warrior' ship has returned for further surveying after being chased away from the East Coast.

"Unless we join together collectively in solidarity, the fear of things like Amazon Warrior will continue to divide us."

Two major petitions are currently circulating online with a collective of more than 30,000 signatures opposing the surveying.