Passchendaele: Commemorations ignite in Aotearoa and Belgium

Commemorations marking the centenary of the battle of Passchendaele and New Zealand's involvement are set to take place today.

Wellington will host the national ceremony honouring more than 800 New Zealand soldiers who were killed in the battle.

The Waka Taua - Te Hono ki Aotearoa will also feature in commemorations in Belgium.

A contingent of eight kaihoe from New Zealand and six Dutch kaihoe from Leiden in the Netherlands will take part.

Kaihoe leader Tamahou Temara says participating in the event is a huge honour for the group.

He says, "The majority of those chosen to fulfil the roles on the waka, have a connection to this land because their ancestors also came here to fight in the war against the Germans. Some of those ancestors are buried here."