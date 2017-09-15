Parties release Reo Māori policies

Labour says it wants te reo Māori integrated into the learning of every child in Early Childhood Education, Primary and Intermediate schools by 2025. The party released its reo Māori policy in Auckland today.

The party launched its policy at Te Kura Māori o Waatea, a primary school at Ngā Whare Waatea marae.

Labour's deputy leader Kelvin Davis says their policy will cost $14mil over four years and training courses will also be provided to 3000 teachers a year to improve their language.

Davis says, "We want teachers to integrate te reo Māori and use sentences in all their subjects before 2025 and so yes it is compulsory."

Yesterday marked 45 years since the Māori Language Petition was delivered to Parliament.

The Greens also pledged $160 million dollars to make te reo Māori a core subject for all schools from years 1 to 10. The party also wants a senior te reo teacher for every 200 students at all primary schools around the country by 2030.

Its eight days until Election Day, the Māori Party say tomorrow an announcement will be made about their Māori Language revitalisation plans.