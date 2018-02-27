Parris Goebel to release autobiography

Parris Goebel is set to release her new autobiography Young Queen next month, a 26-year-old of German and Samoan heritage who grew up in South Auckland.

The book will share the extraordinary story of how she went from a high school dropout to an award-winning dancer, choreographer and video director.

Mary Elgan Publishing has described Young Queen as the “autobiography of a dancer with a dream…a young Polynesian girl who grew up in New Zealand and went on to conquer the hip-hop world.”

Image source: Mary Elgan Publishing

At just 19, Parris got her big break choreographing for Jennifer Lopez. Since then she has worked with some of the biggest stars in music, including Janet Jackson, Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

“In these pages, Parris reveals the challenges, fears and obstacles she’s faced on her journey and gives fans and readers a backstage look into her life and the lessons she’s learned,” Mary Elgan Publishing says in a statement.

For every book sold $1 will go towards Sister United, a family-based organisation run by Parris and her two sisters, Kendal and Narelle. Sister United provides programmes and services to young Māori and Pacific women in Auckland.

The publication date for the book is set for March 15.