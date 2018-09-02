Pare Hauraki and Te Arawa gather at Tamatekapua

Pare Hauraki and Te Arawa elders came together at Tamatekapua Marae today to acknowledge ancestral ties and continued tikanga processes after resolving mana whenua rights to Moehau mountain in Coromandel.

The meeting is a part of continued tikanga processes between the two iwi and their shared interests in Mt Moehau.

Pare Hauraki iwi representative Koro Ngapo says “We are as a result of the relationships forged between the elders of Te Arawa and Pare Hauraki with respects to our shared interests in Moehau.”

Te Arawa kaumātua Ken Kennedy says “Te Arawa travelled and meet with Pare Hauraki last year. This year descendants of Marutūahu, Ngāti Tamaterā and Ngāti Whanaunga are here on behalf of Pare Hauraki.”

Both iwi share reserved land on Moehau peak, a sight of significance for both tribes whose ancestors are buried on there including Te Arawa ancestor Tama te Kapua.

Kennedy says “Today our tribes are harmony with respects to our shared relationship with Moehau. Te Arawa are glad that we have access to the resting place of our ancestor."

However Te Arawa fear access to the peak is restricted with over 1000 acres of its body largely protected under the Crown.

“We do not want Government agencies restricting our access to the sights of cultural significance to our people."

Te Arawa currently have a claim before the Waitangi Tribunal.